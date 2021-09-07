The Village Garden behind Godfrey Village Hall is in the midst of another bountiful year, as evidenced by the amount of food it donates to a local charity. Run by the University of Illinois Master Gardener program, the garden has made a habit of giving produce to the Crisis Food Center over the last decade.
Master Gardener and Project Leader of the Village Garden in Godfrey Nancy Orrill said their biggest donation year totaled about 1,800 pounds of vegetables for the center.
Visitors are welcome at the garden. You can connect with Master Gardeners on Wednesday mornings during workdays.