The two construction workers who died in an Edwardsville construction accident have been identified. 22-year-old Cody W. Toenyes of Bethalto and 19-year-old Jack M. Pfund of Edwardsville were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street in Edwardsville.
Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene just before 7pm Friday. The two were found in a manhole, and it is believed they had been there since the late afternoon. The investigation into the accident continues.