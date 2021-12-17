The three victims in a Granite City apartment fire Thursday have been identified. 46-year-old Kimberly A. Wyatt, 45-year-old Joseph W. Calame Sr., and 35-year-old Kyle M. Francis, all of the 2,400 block of East 23rd Street, were pulled from the multi-unit complex once the flames were extinguished.
The blaze broke out around 12:45pm at the structure at the intersection of East 23rd Street and Kate Street. People were seen jumping from the second story of the three-story apartment. More than a dozen people got out of the building, but many are reportedly injured. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Granite City received mutual aid from the Madison Fire Department, the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department and the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department.