The victim in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton on Saturday has been identified. Alton Police say 32-year-old Nicholas O. West of Wood River lost his life following the crash on Broadway at Main Street in Alton at about 11:20am. The Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate.
According to information from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, West was traveling westbound on East Broadway and collided with a flatbed style truck that was turning left (eastbound) onto E. Broadway, after traveling southbound on Main Street. Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and life-saving measures were attempted, but to no avail. Funeral arrangements are pending.