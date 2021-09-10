If you are a military veteran, the Alton VFW Post 1308 wants you. In particular, they want you to join their ritual team. A ritual team provides military honors at all veteran funerals, memorial services, and celebrations of life, as requested by the families.
Dave Eckhouse, Ritual Team organizer, said they are short-staffed right now.
According to the United States Code, all veterans who served their country in military service, under conditions not dishonorable, are entitled to military funeral honors. If you would like to join the team, or just learn more about it, you can call Eckhouse at (618) 977-1073.