The fall veto session starts Tuesday, so Illinois lawmakers will be heading back to Springfield. Congressional district maps, a correction to the new clean energy law and more are expected to come up.
There's also talk of possibly nixing the state's parental notification act for abortions. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked for his thoughts on that at an unrelated press conference.
Another topic may be the state's Health Care Right of Conscious Act, which has been cited by some in hopes of avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain workers.