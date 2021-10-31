Veterans and their families are invited to attend a free breakfast on Veterans Day.
Local businesses sponsor Breakfast for a Hero on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Best Western Premier on College Avenue in Alton. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is leading the effort.
Jim Claywell said they wanted to not only thank veterans with a free meal, but their immediate family, too. He said there will be a couple of special presentations.
The breakfast is open and free to any veteran and their immediate family from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. A reservation is requested to help plan for food, so call (618) 433-8881 to sign up, or email terri.schneider@raymondjames.com.