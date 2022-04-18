The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club is hosting a blood drive Wednesday at The Commons on the Godfrey campus. It will be held from 10am – 3pm. You are asked to eat and hydrate before donating, and bring a valid photo ID.
L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane tells The Big Z that is something they try to do on a regular basis.
All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will automatically be entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, powered by Suburban Propane. You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by going to: www.redcrossblood.org