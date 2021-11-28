State Rep. Katie Stuart said she’s working in Springfield on behalf of military veterans.
Her priorities to help them include: more employment opportunities, increased education benefits, and expanding access to mental health services.
Stuart has organized a Veterans Benefits Fair for 9 a.m. until noon Monday, Nov. 29, at the American Legion Post, 1022 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.
It’s a free event, and open to all veterans and their families.
Representatives from state agencies and community groups will be there to explain what they offer.