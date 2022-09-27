A retired U.S. Army colonel is paying tribute to six paratroopers killed in action, including one from Illinois, by going on a monumental bike ride.
Chris Kolenda has embarked from Nebraska on the 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride, which will take him through Illinois on his way to Arlington National Cemetery. On the way, he will visit the six gravesites of the men from his unit and pay tribute.
The Fallen Hero Honor Ride commemorates the 15-year anniversary of the soldier’s sacrifice.
“For this bike ride I want to honor the dead and also serve the living, so the Saber Six Foundation helps the other 800 veterans from my unit and their families,” said Kolenda.
Kolenda is raising money through a GoFundMe page because he believes some of those who served in Afghanistan are entering a critical time in their lives.
“You get much higher rates of self-harm, depression, suicide, substance abuse as people enter middle age,” said Kolenda.
He notes in the aftermath of the war in Afghanistan, over 30,000 post-9/11 veterans have died by suicide. Kolenda’s unit has lost more to suicide and substance abuse than were killed in combat.
Kolenda’s Illinois route will take him through the Quad Cities, then to LaSalle-Peru, before heading to Elwood to visit the grave of Specialist Jacob Lowell on Oct. 2nd.