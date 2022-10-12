The Green Gift Bazaar will return to the River Bend for the 20th time on November 26. This year it will again be located in two buildings: Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway and Post Commons on Alby Street. The Green Gift Bazaar is always held on Small Business Saturday. It’s presented by the Sierra Club and Alton Main Street.
The Sierra Club's Christine Favilla tells The Big Z they are currently seeking vendors that create eco-friendly products.
This year's hours are from 10am-4pm at both locations. Eco-friendly vendors can apply for a booth space at: http://bit.ly/GreenGiftBazaarVendors