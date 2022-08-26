ABOB craft fair 1.jpeg

Craft vendors at the 2021 fair

The annual Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair at Alton High School is set to return in December for the 33rd annual event. It is scheduled for December 3 and 4, and organizers say they are already about 2/3 full but still have room for vendors.

About 180 crafters normally have booths set up, with some coming from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas. Dave Fritz helps coordinate the fair along with his wife, Paula. He tells The Big Z they have about 110 crafters signed up right now.

He says this event is for crafters only – no vendors.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit Alton Band & Orchestra Builders, which helps purchase musical equipment for students in the district. If you would like to get a booth, go to www.abob.net for more information.