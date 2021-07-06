A vehicle struck a home in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City on Monday, killing a person inside. Granite City police and firefighters responded to the crash, where they located the 73-year-old victim inside the residence.
Resident Virginia Ann Ohren was found deceased from injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the vehicle was promptly taken into custody without incident and is awaiting charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. No more details are being released at this time.