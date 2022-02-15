Police in St. Charles County are investigating a vehicle theft that happened Thursday as a woman was pumping gas. The theft happened at around 10am at the BP location on US 67 at Highway 94. A car drove up at the adjoining gas pump, and while the woman was pumping gas, the thief slid into the car and drove away with the hose still attached.
Both the stolen car and the one the criminal arrived in were last seen heading south on Highway 67 into St. Louis County. St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz tells The Big Z these types of crimes are ones of opportunity.
He says criminals are also preying on those who are airing up their tires.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call 636-949-7900, ext. 2557, or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002. You can hear the full interview with Chief Frisz here: