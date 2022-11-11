The Alton VFW Post 1308 is hosting its traditional Veteran’s Day ceremony today. There will be wreath-laying in honor of all branches of the military, and representatives from a number of veteran and military organizations and veteran support groups.
Post Commander Wayne Able tells The Big Z this year they recognize the 20-year anniversary of the Afghan and Iraq wars.
He says you do not have to be a member of the VFW to attend this event. Elsewhere around the region there will be parades. There’s one in Jerseyville at 10am that ends with a ceremony at the war memorial at the courthouse. Tonight at 7pm, Edwardsville’s parade steps off from the parking lot at Eden Church, heading south on North Main Street, ending just after a turn onto St. Louis Street just past the Madison County Courthouse.