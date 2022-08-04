The Macoupin County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in solving a case of vandalism at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. The damage was discovered last Friday by a caretaker at the fairgrounds, who discovered multiple light bulbs, windows, and other property was damaged.
There was also damage to the Queen Trailer, in which a fire extinguisher was discharged. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl tells The Big Z they are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandal or vandals.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Macoupin / Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136, or the sheriff’s department at 217-854-3135.