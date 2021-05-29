Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of a 41-year-old man who was involved in work-related accident in Pontoon Beach.
Nonn identified the victim as Timothy M. Funk, 41, of Vandalia.
The accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday on a job site at the Motel 6 on E. Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. The Pontoon Beach Police Department and the Mitchell Fire Department responded. The victim was working on a sign at the Motel 6 with the Jenkins Display Co. of Vandalia from a bucket lift. For reasons yet unknown, the bucket broke away from its support arm, causing the victim and the bucket to fall approximately 60 feet.
Funk was attended to by emergency personnel at the scene and was transported by Alton Memorial Ambulance to Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was later pronounced dead at the emergency room at 4:15 p.m. by an emergency room doctor. Investigators from the Coroner's Office were dispatched to the scene of the accident and to Anderson Hospital to initiate an investigation. Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also notified and briefed as to what had occurred.
The preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt head trauma. An autopsy is pending as the investigation continues.
Funeral arrangements are pending and are under the direction of Holt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia.