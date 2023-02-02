The Nature Institute in Godfrey has added a new event to its February calendar. On Valentine’s Day, you are invited to attend an Owl Prowl at their Levis Lane location. This is an event for adults 21 and older, as some of the discussion includes that of owl breeding habits.
Additionally, Lauren Scull, Director of Education at TNI tells The Big Z there’s a family-friendly version on Saturday, February 18.
The adult event is $20 for non-members, $18 for members, and includes wine for 2, chocolate, and a charcuterie board. The family-friendly event is $15 for non-members and $10 for members. Registration is required, and you can do that at https://www.thenatureinstitute.org