covid vaccine 13.jpg

Less than a week into the window in which 5–to 11-year-old children can get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Madison County Health Department is seeing a big number of kids getting the shot.

There are a number of locations offering the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for children.

Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager said there’s still vaccine coming into the county.

Yeager - Starting Strong.mp3

She said minors younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment at MCHD, visit www.madisonchd.org and click the green “Appointments for Vaccines are Open” button or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.

For a list of pediatrician offices that are offering the vaccine, go to https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-scheduler

