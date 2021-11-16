Less than a week into the window in which 5–to 11-year-old children can get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Madison County Health Department is seeing a big number of kids getting the shot.
There are a number of locations offering the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for children.
Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager said there’s still vaccine coming into the county.
She said minors younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment at MCHD, visit www.madisonchd.org and click the green “Appointments for Vaccines are Open” button or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.
For a list of pediatrician offices that are offering the vaccine, go to https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-scheduler