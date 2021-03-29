Madison County Health Department announces the expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines at Madison County clinics to include anyone age 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois.
Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors age 16-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent to their appointment. All vaccinations are by appointment only. Open appointment scheduling links are at www.madisonchd.org, https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/, or on the health department's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. For help scheduling an appointment, call (618) 650-8445 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. This change in eligibility is effective immediately.