The state of Illinois will offer a vaccination clinic this Wednesday on the Alton High School campus for any Illinois resident who wants a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. The event will be held from 4-8pm with all three U.S. approved vaccines available. Walk-ins or welcome, or you can make an appointment.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19, there has been a growing demand in receiving the vaccine for the first time along with the booster. Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Elaine Kane tells The Big Z this is the first of two clinics in the coming weeks.
A second clinic is scheduled for February 9. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required. For more details on getting registered, go to https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010914