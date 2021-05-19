Granite City High School will host a free school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the GCHS cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Road (next to Kevin Greene Football Field). Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older.
INFORMATION
• Pfizer vaccine will be given
• Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
• Bring photo ID
• Vaccine is free
• Masks are REQUIRED
• Parent or guardian must accompany minors 12-17 years old
• June 14 — Second dose at same location
Schedule appointments at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/pubbc/ or call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2.
WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE?
• The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)
• Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)
• Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations