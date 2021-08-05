Vaccines for COVID-19 continue to be offered, but the Madison County Health Department says a clinic today (Thursday) at Alton High School is not generating the interest they would like to see. Walk-ins are welcome, as the numbers of new cases are causing alarm among some keeping an eye on the numbers.
Madison County Health Department Spokesperson Amy Yeager tells the Big Z this clinic will run from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment or to find hours for an upcoming clinic near you, call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm or go to http://www.madisonchd.org/