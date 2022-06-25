Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.