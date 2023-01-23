A spike in electricity rates has people questioning what happened since the beginning of the new year to affect their monthly bill so drastically.
If you took part in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren Illinois billing, as an old contract expired December 31. The deal with a new aggregation supplier begins February 1.
It really boils down to an issue of supply and demand causing energy prices to rise.
Tucker Kennedy with Ameren Illinois tells The Big Z a bit of good news is on the way, however.
Kennedy says the retirement of coal-fired power plants downstate has not been replaced fast enough with renewable energy sources.
He says one way to decrease your home's energy use is to get a smart thermostat system.