Shoveling snow puts thousands of people in their local emergency room each year, but there are ways to avoid that. While there is no snow in the immediate forecast, a doctor with OSF HealthCare wants you to know what to think about well ahead of time. Some common reasons for a trip to the ER in the winter are falls, heart attacks, back injuries, and hand and wrist injuries from falls.
Amy Henderson, a family practice physician assistant for OSF HealthCare offers a few basic tips before getting started with shoveling your sidewalk or driveway.
Other important tips include: Lift with your legs, not your back; push (don’t) lift the snow; stay low to the ground; shovel more frequently; take breaks if you feel winded; and be aware of ice. The bottom line when it comes to snow shoveling, she says, is play it safe, take your time and be sure to let your loved ones and friends know what you’re up to in the event something does happen. And don’t be afraid to ask for help.