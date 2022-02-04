As the Riverbend starts to dig out from this week’s snow, you are being offered some tips to hopefully stay safe and healthy. Local hospitals have not seen a significant increase in slip-and-fall or other winter-weather related injuries this week and they’d like to keep it that way.
Every year, thousands of people end up in an emergency department due to things happening when they’re shoveling snow. Amy Henderson, a family practice physician assistant for OSF HealthCare says you need to take it easy, especially if you don’t exercise regularly, and pay attention to the warning signs:
Among the people at the greatest risk of experiencing potential issues while shoveling are the elderly, people with a history of back problems as well as people who have suffered a heart attack or other serious illness. Henderson says to check with your doctor first if you have any concerns about your health. She offers a few basic tips before getting started with shoveling your sidewalk or driveway.
Other important tips include: Lift with your legs, not your back; push (don’t) lift the snow; stay low to the ground; shovel more frequently; take breaks if you feel winded; e aware of ice; and go inside to warm up in order to avoid frostbite. The bottom line when it comes to snow shoveling, she says, is play it safe, take your time and be sure to let your loved ones and friends know what you’re up to in the event something does happen. And don’t be afraid to ask for help.