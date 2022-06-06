The U.S. Department of Education has announced 46 grants totaling more than $15.2 million for schools running the Upward Bound Program. Lewis and Clark Community College and SIU-Edwardsville will each receive additional funding for the programs that support high school students.
Lewis and Clark Community College will receive more than $370,000 while SIUE has been awarded just over $1-million. Upward Bound is one of the eight TRIO programs that provides opportunities for high school students from low-income families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree to succeed academically and ultimately graduate from institutions of post-secondary education. Most of the Upward Bound programs are run out of community colleges or schools that work in lower income areas.