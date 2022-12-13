Updates to a law regulating worker's meal and rest breaks take effect January first. The idea is to clarify breaks for people working outside the traditional Sunday through Saturday work week. The One-Day Rest in Seven Act will require an additional 20-minute break for employees working a 12-hour shift and mandates 24 hours of rest for people working seven days in a row.
The Illinois Department of Labor's Marina Faz-Huppert says employers should familiarize themselves with the changes.
The Department of Labor's website will have notices that can be downloaded and posted.