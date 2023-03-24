The Riverbend has been hit hard by flooding over the years and is preparing for the possibility that it could happen again. While not expecting anything like the historic flooding of 2019, there is still concern for at least minor flooding for our area again this year.
Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the latest National Weather Service prediction for the Alton/Godfrey area calls for a slightly greater than 50% chance of minor flooding this year.
The original prediction for this area was for a slightly less than 50% chance of minor flooding, but was modified due to an increasing snow pack to the north over the past several weeks.