A Jerseyville man wanted by area police on multiple warrants has been taken into custody. 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service according to information released by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. He had been wanted on felony warrants out of Macoupin, Madison, Jersey, and Greene Counties, and also wanted for questioning on several residential burglaries and possessing a stolen vehicle.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following manhunt
- by Mark Ellebracht - WBGZ Radio
