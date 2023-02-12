Construction on Boeing’s new $200 million facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah is moving along according to plan. The aerospace company will make the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft-refueling drones – named the MQ-25 - at the airport. It will be a job creator for the region, bringing 150 positions from the St. Louis region and creating 150 new jobs.
Those are said to be good-paying jobs, many paying in the region of $100,000 annually. MidAmerica Airport Director Bryan Johnson gives The Big Z a construction update.
The 300,000-square-foot facility will be built on 34 acres that Boeing is leasing from MidAmerica, which is owned by St. Clair County.