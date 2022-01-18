An investigation is underway in Wood River where an armed man was shot and killed by police officers earlier this morning. The male subject, identified only as a 31-year-old from East St. Louis, was apparently sitting outside the VP gas station at the corner of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road around 2am. When officers arrived to check on him police say he pulled what appeared to be a handgun. Two officers fired shots and the man was struck, the officers were not injured. Investigators say the man was armed with a metal BB gun.
Police say the responding officers believed the man may have been involved in an earlier incident near the gas station where an employee called police because she thought she saw a gun on him. Officers from Wood River and East Alton arrived on the scene and confronted the man who was sitting outside the closed gas station. He reportedly pulled out the weapon and that's when the officers shot him. The man was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died.
The Illinois State Police is now leading the investigation.