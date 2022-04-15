Unruly crowds have resulted in the partial shutdown of a local tourist site. The Rivers Project Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis is announcing the closure of the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area in West Alton, MO, beginning Saturday due to a recent influx of unruly crowds.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Josh Schulte tells The Big Z the site will be closed until further notice.
Schulte is asking for the public's help by reporting criminal or suspicious behavior to the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000. Foot traffic is still welcome.