One hundred and eighteen Illinois parks will benefit from $60 million dollars in Open Space Land Acquisition and Development funding, the largest round of grants in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources 36-year history.
Taxpayer funding will be used to refurbish and expand neighborhood parks and build outdoor recreation projects like walking trails and ball fields, IDNR said.
Professor Tom Skuzinski, director of the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of the Environment, Sustainability and Energy, said parks and open space make a tremendous impact on the quality of life in communities. From health benefits to crime prevention and higher property values, investment in parks and open space has outsized payoffs for the money invested, Skuzinski said.
OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. For the first time this year, 22 underserved and economically distressed communities will receive grants that will cover 100% of the cost of their projects. In another first, 15 students and graduate students from NIU were given paid internships as supervised grant reviewers for OSLAD.
“For a lot of our students, interacting directly with a state agency was transformative,” Skuzinski told The Center Square. “The students were able to put their expertise in environmental studies to good use and they also got the opportunity to work at a high level of professionalism with a state agency.
He said the staff at IDNR treated the NIU students as colleagues. Two of the projects that were funded were Gietl Park in Springfield and a Peoria Park District walking trail.
At Gietl Park in Springfield, a $600,000 grant will be used to build a large, modern splash pad designed for multiple age groups. Concrete plazas, walkways, park shelters, LED lighting, landscaping, seating and picnic tables will make the park more attractive and useful for many different kinds of activities.
In Peoria, a $255,000 OSLAD grant will be used to acquire 40 acres along the Illinois River Bluff, extending the 9.1-mile Illinois River Bluff hiking trail and conserving the fragile and unique bluff land. Skuzinski is excited that his students will be able to see some of the parks and projects that will be built. “As a professor and a director, this is exactly what you want to see: real world experience that benefited communities. And now the students are taking what they learned back into the classrooms,” Skuzinski said.