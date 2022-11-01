United Way is looking for businesses, churches, and stores to help with their annual Community Christmas drive. In particular, they are seeking locations around the area to place their donation boxes. Items to be collected include blankets, non-perishable food items, and more.
A business can become a drop off location by requesting one of the boxes. United Way Director of Public Relations, Erin Smith, tells The Big Z businesses and other organizations who have never participated in the drive are encouraged to do so this year.
The boxes are provided by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery at no cost. Boxes will be placed around the area from mid-November through early December. For more information, call 618-258-9800.