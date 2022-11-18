The United Way’s “Community Christmas” is underway. Businesses in the Riverbend are once again setting out donation boxes. You can drop off items at any participating location, as well as the United Way office in East Alton. The program runs through early December.
The United Way’s Erin Smith tells The Big Z Community Christmas is a Riverbend-area exclusive program.
This year, the top needs in the community are for blankets, household and personal care items, new coats, and other clothing items. Other items needed by local agencies include non-perishable food, new toys for kids of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new socks, hats, gloves, and scarves. You can find a donation site near you or make a monetary donation at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas