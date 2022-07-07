heat 1.jpg

With the excessive heat warning of recent days, the United Way has stayed busy directing people to cooling centers around the area. There are locations in many communities, with a mix of retail businesses and government buildings on that list.

The United Way's Erin Smith tells The Big Z the go-to number is 2-1-1, and not just to get you to a cool place.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a heat-related illness that requires medical attention, you are advised to call 911. You can find a cooling center near you by clicking here: www.211helps.org