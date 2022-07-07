With the excessive heat warning of recent days, the United Way has stayed busy directing people to cooling centers around the area. There are locations in many communities, with a mix of retail businesses and government buildings on that list.
The United Way's Erin Smith tells The Big Z the go-to number is 2-1-1, and not just to get you to a cool place.
If you or someone you know is suffering from a heat-related illness that requires medical attention, you are advised to call 911. You can find a cooling center near you by clicking here: www.211helps.org