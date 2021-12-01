The United Way of Greater St. Louis has released a free Holiday Volunteer Guide, an online tool featuring volunteer opportunities.
All of the opportunities listed are through reputable nonprofit agencies throughout the St. Louis region in Illinois and Missouri. There are both in-person, virtual and do-it-yourself at home opportunities.
United Way Volunteer Center Vice President Rick Skinner said there are a wide array of volunteer opportunities people can explore by location, age, skillset, passion, and keyword.
He said the guide a valuable resource for local families and individuals to find new and exciting ways to give back during this season of giving. The guide can be found here.