The United Way of Greater St. Louis has kicked off its 2021 fundraising campaign, which runs through early November. The need appears to be as great as ever, as many are still reeling from the financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic. This year’s campaign co-chairs are Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets Inc.; and Roman Wuller, chair of Thompson Coburn.
United Way spokesman Erin Smith said she has faith the community will step up as they do every year.
United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs, and strong communities.