United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched the Disaster Recovery Fund following Friday’s devastating storms. All proceeds raised through the fund will support the long-term recovery efforts for impacted households in the St. Louis region, such as temporary housing and shelter, unmet basic needs, and other emerging needs.
United Way spokesperson Erin Smith tells The Big Z they have already sprang into action.
Anyone impacted by the storms in need of non-emergency help can dial 2-1-1 from a cell or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline phone to get connected to a trained specialist.
Donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Disaster-Recovery or individuals can make an offline donation by mailing a check to:
United Way Greater St. Louis
Attn: United Way Disaster Recovery Fund
LOCKBOX 503485
St. Louis, MO 63150-3485
Please make checks payable to “United Way of Greater St. Louis” and on the memo line of the check, indicate that the donation is for “United Way Disaster Recovery Fund”. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more at Stlvolunteer.org/disasterhelp.