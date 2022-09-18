The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region, is officially underway. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region including a number that serve people in the Riverbend.
Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations for the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, is the co-chair of the Illinois side of the campaign and tells the Big Z the refinery has been active in the effort for years:
The annual fall fundraising campaign runs through November. United Way of Greater St. Louis serves a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois and if you’d like to help go at https://helpingpeople.org/give/