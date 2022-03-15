Two nonprofits that serve Madison County children through their locations in Wood River have received grants through the Carol F. Martin Trust Grant program of the United Way. Kids Corner is located in the former Wood River Township Hospital building, now home to many Madison County government offices, while Refuge operates out of Riverbend Family Ministries.
Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way tells The Big Z they have a lot of “safety net” funding.
Kids Corner was awarded a $4,000 grant to help them fund programs for children who have been displaced because of parent separation, and a $10,000 grant was awarded to Refuge to support programs that prevent childhood exposure to violence and abuse.