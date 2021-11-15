The United Way’s Community Christmas is looking a bit more like normal this year, after having to scale it back in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Businesses in the Riverbend are once again setting out donation boxes.
You can drop off items at any participating location, as well as the United Way office in East Alton. The program runs through early December.
The United Way’s Maura Wuellner, appearing on The Big Z’s Let’s Talk, gave donation ideas.
Wuellner said Freer Auto Body raised a record $50,000 this year to give toward Community Christmas. She said the United Way will take all monetary donations and allow its 12 member agencies to go shopping for needs specific to them, a change they made last year during the height of the pandemic.