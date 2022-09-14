Amendment 1 on the November ballot is being promoted by unions in Illinois. Supporters say the measure will protect workers' rights. Opponents say it will further drive the state off a fiscal cliff through new tax increases.
A new advertisment has been released on TV and online by the Illinois AFL-CIO, comprised of over 1,500 affiliated unions representing nearly 900,000 workers in Illinois.
The ad claims that the measure will benefit Illinois' workers.
"The worker's rights amendment will keep more jobs in Illinois. It is good for the family, and it's good for the economy," the ad says. "At the top of your ballot, vote yes on the worker's right amendment."
The measure has been widely criticized by Republicans and many others who say it will lead to tax increases in a state already assessing among the highest taxes in the nation.
The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is led by Anthony Travis, a Proviso Village trustee, who has been speaking out against a pro-union amendment up for a vote in November.
Travis and the coalition say the change would "prevent commonsense reforms" to reduce homeowners' property tax burdens while giving government union leaders virtually limitless new ways to demand higher costs on taxpayers.
Travis said that unions would have more power than elected officials.
"If this thing passes, it will take away taxpayers' rights, and it would take away the legislators' rights to fix it," Travis said.
Support groups like WorkersRights.com have said that the Amendment will benefit workers and give them more power while bargaining.
"Voting yes on the Workers' Rights Amendment will update the Illinois constitution to guarantee every Illinoisan has the right to join together with other workers to negotiate for better pay, improved benefits, and safe working conditions." a statement on their website reads.
Amendment 1 is scheduled to be on the Nov. 8 ballot after a petition filed by parents and teachers from Chicago Public Schools to remove it from the ballot was blocked by a Sangamon County judge in June.