The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is offering a series of Underground Railroad tours in and around Alton, with a new set of dates being announced. Tickets are now on sale for the tours which begin in April and end in November.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z the tours last about 2 hours and are hosted by renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson.
Tickets are also available for Underground Railroad tours on April 30, May 14, June 4, September 17, October 22, and November 5. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. Tickets are $27.50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/ . Advance ticket purchase is suggested due to the popular nature of the tour.