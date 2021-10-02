Shuttles to tour Underground Railroad sites

Rocky Fork Church in Godfrey originated before the Civil War when free people and slaves crossed the Mississippi River to begin life in Illinois. According to the National Park Service, as early as 1816, Rocky Fork Church was one of the first free state stops for slaves escaping Missouri.

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is offering a series of Underground Railroad tours in and around Alton, and the next one is next Saturday. There are two tours on Saturday, Oct. 9: the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe said the two-hour tours are hosted by renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson.

Jobe - JE Robinson.mp3

Tickets are also available for additional Underground Railroad tours on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6 and 13. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. Tickets are $27.50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online. Advance ticket purchase is suggested due to the popular nature of the tour.

Tags