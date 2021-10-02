The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is offering a series of Underground Railroad tours in and around Alton, and the next one is next Saturday. There are two tours on Saturday, Oct. 9: the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe said the two-hour tours are hosted by renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson.
Tickets are also available for additional Underground Railroad tours on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6 and 13. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. Tickets are $27.50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online. Advance ticket purchase is suggested due to the popular nature of the tour.