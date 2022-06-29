U.S. Steel is announcing plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works. The company has signed a Non-Binding Letter of Intent with nearby SunCoke Energy. According to information provided by U.S. Steel, SunCoke would acquire the two blast furnaces at Granite City Works and build a 2-million-ton granulated pig iron production facility.
SunCoke would supply U.S. Steel access to 100 percent of the pig iron production for the next 10 years. It’s a plan that is not being received well by the United Steelworkers Union. According to information from U.S. Steel, the sale is not expected to impact staffing levels immediately, but some reports have said layoffs of about 900 current workers could happen in the future. This plan is contingent on a number of factors, including board and regulatory approval.