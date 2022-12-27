The federal prosecutor’s office in southern Illinois collected nearly $4.7 million during fiscal year 2022 from criminal and civil actions.
US Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says over 2.5 million came from the criminal side and about 400,000 less from the civil side. She says her office worked with federal prosecutors in other districts to obtain nearly $1.9 million in joint casework.
In a news release, Crowe says the funds directly help crime victims regain a sense of normalcy and offer assistance to police with their efforts to catch criminals.
While restitution is paid to victims, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to her department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the money collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.