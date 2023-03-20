The Missouri Department of Transportation hopes to have the U.S. 67 project in West Alton finished later this year. When work resumes, the plan is to complete the connection in order to move one lane of the southbound lanes onto the former northbound lanes.
Missouri Department of Transportation North Area Engineer Tabitha Locke tells The Big Z why work has temporarily paused.
“J-Turns” will be constructed near Riverlands Way that engineers say will help traffic get in and out of that area. You can learn more about the project at: https://www.modot.org/southbound-route-67-elevation-project